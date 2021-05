The Dallas Cowboys have declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, meaning the former first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming season.

The linebacker has missed 13 games over the past two seasons due to injury.

Vander Esch’s best season came as a rookie in 2018, when he was named to the Pro Bowl after recording a franchise-rookie-record 176 tackles.