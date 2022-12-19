Cowboys, Texans Suffer Overtime Losses

Both the Cowboys and the Texans found themselves locked in overtime games Sunday.

After squandering a 27-10 halftime lead in Jacksonville, Dallas had a chance to win it in OT, but Dak Prescott’s pass was intercepted by Rayshawn Jenkins for a 52-yard pick 6 as the Jaguars pulled off the upset, 40-34.

Despite the loss, the Cowboys (10-4) still clinched a playoff spot following Washington’s loss to New York.

Elsewhere, Houston quarterback Davis Mills fumbled deep in his own territory and Kansas City running back Jerrick McKinnon scored on the very next play, as the Chiefs bested the Texans, 30-24 at NRG Stadium.

Houston (1-12-1) has now dropped nine games in a row.