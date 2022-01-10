Cowboys Secure NFC’s No. 3 Seed

The Dallas Cowboys landed the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs after the NFL wrapped up its regular season Sunday.
Dallas finished 12-5 on the year following Saturday’s 51-26 win over Philadelphia.
The Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Wild Card round this coming Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
NFL Wild Card Round
SATURDAY
Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals (3:30 p.m.)
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m.)
SUNDAY
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12 p.m.)
San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys (3:30 p.m.)
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs (7:15 p.m.)
MONDAY
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (7:15 p.m.)