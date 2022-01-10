Cowboys Secure NFC’s No. 3 Seed

The Dallas Cowboys landed the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs after the NFL wrapped up its regular season Sunday.

Dallas finished 12-5 on the year following Saturday’s 51-26 win over Philadelphia.

The Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Wild Card round this coming Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

NFL Wild Card Round

SATURDAY

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals (3:30 p.m.)

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m.)

SUNDAY

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12 p.m.)

San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys (3:30 p.m.)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs (7:15 p.m.)

MONDAY

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (7:15 p.m.)