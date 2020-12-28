Cowboys roll; Texans fall

Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17, stay alive with Washington loss

By SCHUYLER DIXON

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Dallas Cowboys stayed alive in the playoff race with a 37-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the NFC East thanks to Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina. Dallas can overtake Washington with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season.

Bengals beat Texans 37-31 for first road win since 2018

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Cincinnati Bengals their first road win in more than two years with a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.