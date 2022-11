MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Dallas Cowboys bounced back in a big way Sunday, steamrolling the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Dallas’ defense was suffocating, getting to Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins seven times, including a strip sack by Micah Parsons.

On the other side of the ball, Dak Prescott threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns and Ezekiel Elliott ran for two scores.

With the win, the ‘Boys improve to 7-3.