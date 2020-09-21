Cowboys Rally; Texans Downed by Ravens

Cowboys’ rally stuns Falcons 40-39 in McCarthy’s home debut

By SCHUYLER DIXON

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Greg Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and the Dallas Cowboys overcame four fumbles and a 20-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Atlanta Falcons 40-39 in coach Mike McCarthy’s home debut. The Falcons were still up 15 in the fourth quarter before Dak Prescott got the Cowboys within two. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game. C.J. Goodwin recovered a onside kick with 1:48 remaining to set up the winning kick. Atlanta’s players had ample opportunity to recover the onside kick but instead just watched the ball roll.

Ravens extend regular-season run, dominate Texans 33-16

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass, Mark Ingram ran for a TD and the Baltimore Ravens added a score on defense to to beat the mistake-prone Houston Texans 33-16. The victory is Baltimore’s 14th straight in the regular season, the longest streak in the NFL since Carolina won 18 in a row in 2014-15. The Ravens were up by 10 early in the fourth quarter when Ingram took a direct snap on fourth-and-1 and dashed 30 yards to the end zone to make it 30-13. Deshaun Watson threw for 275 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception and was sacked four times and hit 13 other times.