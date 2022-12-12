Cowboys Rally Past Texans in Lone Star Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas – Ezekiel Elliott banged into the end zone with 41 seconds remaining and the Dallas Cowboys rallied past the Houston Texans yesterday, 27-23.

The touchdown capped off a 98-yard game-winning drive led by ‘Boys quarterback Dak Prescott, who finished the day 24-for-39 for 284 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Houston had a chance to put it away late, but quarterback Jeff Driskell was stuffed on 4th & goal at the two-yard line.

With the loss, the Texans fall to 1-11-1 while the Cowboys improve to 10-3.