Cowboys Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith out for year with neck issue

FRISCO, Texas (AP) _ Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is having season-ending neck surgery in another blow to a Dallas offensive line that will be without both starting tackles for the rest of the year. Coach Mike McCarthy says the injury is a “correctable situation“ but isn’t discussing timelines on Smith’s return in the offseason. The 29-year-old Smith injured the neck in practice the week after the opener. Smith missed two games before returning last week against Cleveland. Right tackle La’el Collins is missing the entire season with a hip injury.