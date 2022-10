FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw at practice for the first time since injuring his thumb in the season opener against Tampa Bay.

Coach Mike McCarthy reiterated the at Prescott is still in the preliminary stages of his rehab.

The quarterback had surgery for the thumb on September 12th.

Since Prescott’s been gone, the Cowboys have gone 4-0 under back-up Cooper Rush, who is expected to start this Sunday night’s NFC East Division game at undefeated Philadelphia.