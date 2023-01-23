Cowboys Playoff Run Ends with Loss to San Francisco

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end Sunday night, falling to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12 in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Dallas’ offense couldn’t gain much traction, with quarterback Dak Prescott throwing two interceptions and running back Ezekiel Elliott gaining only 26 yards on 10 carries.

The Cowboys were also hindered by an injury to Pro Bowl tailback Tony Pollard, who was forced to exit the game in the first half with a fractured fibula.

He will reportedly need to undergo surgery.

Dallas has now been eliminated by San Francisco in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row and has failed to reach the NFC Championship Game for the 27th straight season.