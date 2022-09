Dallas Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones says the team does not plan on putting quarterback Dak Prescott on Injured Reserve following surgery for a broken thumb he suffered in Sunday’s 19-3 season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

Jones, speaking to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Tuesday morning, said the injury prognosis is better than first thought, and hopes Prescott can return by Week 5 of the season.

Prescott was initially slated to miss six to eight weeks, according to reports.