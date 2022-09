EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey – Trevon Diggs intercepted Daniel Jones with 1:13 remaining and the Dallas Cowboys sealed a Monday night win over the New York Giants, 23-16.

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb bounced back from a big early drop to make a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lamb finished the night with eight catches for 87 yards.

With the win, Dallas improves to 2-1 on the season while New York falls to 2-1.