Cowboys’ Collins Suspended Five Games for Violating NFL’s Substance Abuse Policy

Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen La’el Collins has been suspended 5 games without pay for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substance abuse.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the suspension was a result of repeated failures to appear for drug tests.

My understanding is La’El Collins was suspended for missing drug tests. Essentially, failure to appear. https://t.co/L4dL8GgRp3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2021

Collins started at right tackle in Dallas’ 31-29 season opening loss to Tampa Bay Thursday night.

The seven-year veteran missed all of the 2020 season following hip surgery.