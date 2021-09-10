Cowboys’ Collins Suspended Five Games for Violating NFL’s Substance Abuse Policy

Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen La’el Collins has been suspended 5 games without pay for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substance abuse.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the suspension was a result of repeated failures to appear for drug tests.
My understanding is La’El Collins was suspended for missing drug tests. Essentially, failure to appear. https://t.co/L4dL8GgRp3
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2021
Collins started at right tackle in Dallas’ 31-29 season opening loss to Tampa Bay Thursday night.
The seven-year veteran missed all of the 2020 season following hip surgery.