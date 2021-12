No head coach, no problem for the Dallas Cowboys, as they downed the New Orleans Saints Thursday night, 27-17.

With Mike McCarthy in COVID-19 protocol, Dallas intercepted Taysom Hill four times to pick up just its second win in its last five games.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn served as interim coach and Dak Prescott threw for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Tony Pollard added 71 yards and a score on the ground.

With the win, the Cowboys improve to 8-4 on the year.