Courtroom Disturbance Lands College Station Man In Jail For The 38th Time

A College Station man making an appearance in a Brazos County district court criminal hearing last week returned to jail for the 38th time in 20 years.

According to the arrest report from a precinct two deputy constable, 41 year old Gregory Ray told a court reporter in a very loud voice “You don’t tell me to shut up”.

Ray was also described as arguing and being very uncooperative at his lawyer and two prosecutors.

Ray, who refused to enter a plea agreement on a charge of possessing a controlled substance, was arrested for hindering proceedings by disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

He is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $8,000 dollars.