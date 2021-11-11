Coulter Field Discussion By The Bryan City Council Includes United Airlines Departure From Easterwood Airport

Add the Bryan city council to the local governments hoping United Airlines will change its mind about pulling out of Easterwood Airport.

But the idea of expanding the runway at Bryan’s Coulter Field airport to accommodate passenger jets was asked during this week’s council workshop meeting by councilman Bobby Gutierrez.

Economic development director Kevin Russell told Gutierrez that the council would have to decide whether to submit a state grant proposal where the city would pay ten percent of the project cost.

Mayor Andrew Nelson said he shares “the deep disappointment that United has decided to curtail its service and I hope they change their mind on that. We appreciate all that Texas A&M does to provide commercial travel at their airport.”

The council’s workshop discussion preceded unanimous approval of accepting a annual grant from the Texas department of transportation. The grant provides a 50% reimbursement of the city’s qualified airport maintenance expenses up to $50,000 per year. The Routine Airport Maintenance Program (RAMP) has been utilized at Coulter since 2010.

Click below for comments from the November 9, 2021 Bryan city council meeting. Speakers include Bobby Gutierrez, Kevin Russell, and Andrew Nelson.