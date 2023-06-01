Cottrill Earns NFCA All-America Status

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas A&M softball standout Julia Cottrill was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Third Team, the organization announced Wednesday.

Cottrill becomes the 26th Aggie to earn All-American status, marking the 42nd recognition overall in program history.

The Wichita, Kansas, native, earned the honor at catcher after making 39 starts behind the dish, while also recording 10 starts at designated player and one in right field. Cottrill led the Maroon & White in home runs (10), doubles (12), RBI (43) and slugging percentage (.617), while holding a .992 fielding percentage.

In SEC play, she finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 in numerous offensive categories, including No. 3 in RBI (22), No. 4 in doubles (6) and No. 5 in total bases (49). The junior registered the sixth most hits with 25 and smashed six home runs, the seventh most, while finishing with a .636 slugging percentage, the eighth best in the league.

Cottrill was tabbed D1 Softball and NFCA National Player of the Week after knocking four home runs and 10 RBI in the final SEC series of the regular season against Missouri (April 28-30).