Cos-Okpalla Tabbed as SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Ifenna Cos-Okpalla was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. This is the second weekly honor in her career, following a pair of wins in league play.

The Aggies headed to Mississippi to face both the Rebels and Bulldogs. In the opening match against Ole Miss, Cos-Okpalla logged five blocks in the three sets she played in. The five she tallied brought her season total to 100, the first player in the nation to reach the milestone this season.

Cos-Okpalla stepped her game up even further versus Mississippi State, as she blocked another eight swings, which brough her weekly total up to 13 in six sets, averaging out to 2.17 per set. She has recorded five or more blocks in all six conference matches so far this season and has surpassed five in 12 of A&M’s 16 matches.

She leads the conference during league play in total blocks (46) and blocks per set (2.09), while also pacing the nation in all matches in blocks (108) and blocks per set (1.93).

The Aggies return to competition Friday as they travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU with first serve set for 8 p.m.