Cos-Okpalla Named as SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Ifenna Cos-Okpalla was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. This is the first career weekly honor for Cos-Okpalla, after her performance at the Texas A&M Invitational.

In A&M’s return to Reed Arena, Cos-Okpalla had a dominant showing for the Aggies. In the opening match of the week versus Utah State, the sophomore middle blocker broke her own program record and tied the SEC record for total blocks in a three-set match, logging 14.

She recorded another 14 total blocks across the remaining two matches, with nine against UNI and five against TCU. Cos-Okpalla finished the invitational with 28 total blocks, averaging out to 2.80 blocks per set. She leads the nation in blocks per set with 2.00, 0.26 more than her closest competitor.

Cos-Okpalla and the Aggies return to competition this week on both Wednesday and Friday versus Houston and Liberty, respectively.