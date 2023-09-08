Cos-Okpalla Breaks Program Record in A&M’s Sweep of Utah State

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team claimed its home opener and sixth-straight win to start the season, while Ifenna Cos-Okpalla broke the program’s three-set total blocks record in the Maroon & White’s sweep over Utah State (25-14, 25-19, 25-22).

The Maroon & White (6-0) were the aggressors out of the gate, as the team opened with a 10-4 run. A&M continued its hot start as it went on to lead by nine, 17-8. Continuing their rhythm, the Maroon & White dominated the remainder of the frame (25-14), taking the early lead in the match, 1-0.

It was more of the same to start the second frame, as A&M led Utah State (5-2) 8-1. At the halfway point in the set the Maroon & White maintained a strong lead, 16-8. The A&M onslaught continued as it extended its lead to 10, 21-11. Despite a late push from Utah State, the Maroon & White doubled their advantage as they won the set, 25-19.

Utah State found an early run in the second frame to lead, 5-3. An A&M flurry capped off with a kill from Caroline Meuth had the teams tied at six. Utah State pulled ahead slightly (12-9), however, the Maroon & White knotted the teams once again at 12. Once again A&M found itself down, but it responded and went on to square the squads up again at 16, forcing a Utah State timeout. The teams went back-and-forth to 21, but it was the Maroon & White who secured the set (25-22) and their sixth-straight win to start the season.

Cos-Okpalla broke her own program record of 10 total blocks in a three-set match. She recorded 14 on the night which would have broken the four-set match record of 13 and tied the five-set match record at 14.

UP NEXT

The Maroon & White return to Reed Arena tomorrow for the second match of the Texas A&M Invitational versus UNI with first serve set for 5:30 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s performance…

“We talked a lot about exerting who we were and not waiting like we have the last couple of weeks, I thought we did a nice job on proving that tonight. I think we saw a really good example of how we were able to adjust to new teams and styles.”

Morrison on the 12th Man’s impact…

“They are a big reason why I took this job. I wanted to coach at a place where we could build something and have people interested in the game. Getting that student section larger is one of our biggest priorities. Them being invested in what we are doing means the world to the team and I.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla on her record setting day…

“It means a lot for me, just going into the match knowing that I need to do my job and having that outcome individually was great. I love being out there with my team and celebrating each other on the court, so this is just the best feeling ever.”

Cos-Okpalla on the support of the 12th Man…

“Coming from a season like last year, we knew that they were going to have to trust us and trust Coach (Morrison) to perform. It was amazing to see all of their faces and feeling their support rallying behind us.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla – 14 total blocks – 6 kills – .556 hitting percentage

Caroline Meuth – 8 kills – 3 total blocks

Margot Manning – 13 assists – 2 service aces – 4 digs

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter/X by following @AggieVolleyball.