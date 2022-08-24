Correa Breaks Up No-No in Return to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Former Astro Carlos Correa broke up a no-hitter in the seventh inning, but Houston still topped the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night, 4-2 at Minute Maid Park.

‘Stros ace Justin Verlander tossed six no-hit innings (91 pitches), and was relieved in the seventh by Ryne Stanek, who immediately served up a single to Correa.

Verlander did pick up his 16th win of the season, which is tied for the Major League lead.

Houston will host Minnesota again Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. Pre-game gets underway at 6:40 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.