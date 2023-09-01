Corporate Offices Of Capital Farm Credit Are Moving To The Biocorridor

An empty office building in the Bryan/College Station biocorridor since the pandemic has a new owner.

Local commercial real estate company Oldham Goodwin announces the former Viasat headquarters has been acquired by Capital Farm Credit.

The corporate offices of the statewide farm credit company, which has more than 100 employees, will be moving next year from the Wells Fargo building in Bryan.

Viasat vacated the more than 90,000 square foot building on South Traditions Drive when its employees started working from home during the pandemic.

News release from Oldham Goodwin commercial real estate:

Oldham Goodwin announced today (August 31, 2023) that Capital Farm Credit, the largest agricultural lending cooperative in Texas, will be moving their corporate headquarters to 3902 South Traditions Drive in College Station. Capital Farm Credit has acquired the more than 90,000-square-foot Class A campus and will relocate their long-standing footprint from the Wells Fargo Building in Bryan.

Clint Oldham with Oldham Goodwin represented Capital Farm Credit in the negotiations with Arizona based Levine Investments and California based Viasat, Inc. Jody Slaughter, Managing Director of Corporate Services for Oldham Goodwin, represented Viasat, Inc., in the transaction.

“It is an honor to be able to work with an organization like Capital Farm Credit,” says Oldham, who is Executive Vice President of Brokerage Services at Oldham Goodwin. “They are a great company and true leader in their industry. We are thankful to have played a role in providing their real estate solution, and the Brazos Valley is fortunate to have retained their headquarters.”

Capital Farm Credit will move more than 100 of their corporate employees to the building and plans to occupy the space by the end of 2024.

“Capital Farm Credit is a growing cooperative serving more farmers, ranchers, and rural communities than ever before,” says Jeff Norte, Capital Farm Credit President and CEO. “We serve 192 counties across Texas with more than 600 employees. This new corporate headquarters will grow with us as we continue to serve our borrowers by providing agricultural financing for land loans, operating loans, home loans, equipment loans, and crop insurance. We are thankful to the team at Oldham Goodwin for their professional and dedicated work that has enabled us to locate and acquire our new home base.”

About Oldham Goodwin

Oldham Goodwin is a fully-integrated commercial real estate service company that offers brokerage, management, investment and development services to commercial real estate occupiers and investors throughout state of Texas. Our skilled professionals work as a full-service team, to provide our clients with simplified commercial real estate solutions.

About Capital Farm Credit

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Offering lending services for agriculture and land loans, operating loans, home loans, equipment loans and crop and livestock insurance, Capital Farm Credit has 68 locations across the state of Texas. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system and serves nearly 30,000 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $11 billion. Headquartered in Bryan, Texas, the cooperative serves 192 of Texas’ 254 counties. For more information about financial services or our cooperative returns program, visit capitalfarmcredit.com.