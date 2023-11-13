Cooper Named Bednarik Award Semifinalist

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

PHILADELPHIA — Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper was named a Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalist, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday morning. Cooper is one of 20 players up for the award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Cooper paced the Aggie defense for the fourth time through seven SEC games after matching his career high for the second time this season with 11 tackles in the lopsided win over Mississippi State Saturday. Cooper leads the SEC and ranks eighth nationally with 16.0 tackles for loss on the season, while his 7.0 sacks are good for 24th in the country and are tied for third in the league. The Covington, Louisiana, native’s 70 tackles are the most among Aggies and rank seventh in the SEC. As a team, A&M leads the Power 5 in sacks (39.0) and tackles for loss (88.0), while boasting the best rushing defense (103.3) and the No. 2 passing defense (187.6 y/g) in the SEC.

Semifinalist voting will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and will close on Nov. 26. Three finalists for each award will be announced on Nov. 28 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media.

The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award and the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The formal presentation of the Maxwell and Chuck Bednarik Awards will take place at the 87thMaxwell Awards Gala which will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024.