Contract Extension For Texas A&M’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Texas A&M athletics announces a contract extension for head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams.

WTAW Sports first announced the new contract following approval by the Texas A&M system board of regents during a special meeting on June 15.

According to the athletics department, the extension is through the 2028 season.

No other details were provided by the A&M system or the athletics department.

News release from Texas A&M athletics:

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved a contract extension for head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams through the 2028 season.

“Buzz Williams is a tremendous leader and role model for our student-athletes, and he’s a great example of Texas A&M’s core values,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “He’s taken our men’s basketball team to new heights over the past two seasons with even brighter days ahead. It was an easy decision to ensure that Buzz is here in Aggieland for many years to come as we continue our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”

Williams, who recently completed his fourth season in Aggieland, was named Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year for the second time in 2022-23. He also received the honor in 2019-20, his first season at the helm of the Aggies.

“Corey and I are extremely grateful to the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, President Banks and the entire athletic department administrative staff for their belief and support in our program,” Williams said. “Our family loves the Bryan-College Station community and Aggieland, and we’re grateful for the support of the 12th Man. We’re proud of what our teams have accomplished, which is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our players and staff. We are excited about the future of Texas A&M Basketball and humbled for the opportunity to be a part of it.”

Williams’ 52 wins over the past two seasons were a program record and he became the first Texas A&M head coach to win 25 or more games in consecutive seasons. Williams’ teams have tallied the two highest-ranked wins in school history over Associated Press Top 25 teams with victories over No. 2 Alabama in the 2022-23 regular season finale and No. 4 Auburn in the 2022 SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Aggies have compiled a 52-23 overall record over the past two seasons, which ranks No. 2 among all SEC teams and their 24-4 mark in its last 28 conference matchups is second-best in modern SEC history.

The Aggies have reached the Championship game of the SEC Tournament the past two seasons for the first time since joining the elite conference in 2012-13.

The 2022-23 Aggies compiled a 25-10 overall record and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five seasons. The team tallied 15 regular season SEC victories in 2023, which was a school record since joining the league, as well as the most conference wins in any league in exactly 100 years.