Continuing Reminder That Brazos Center Vaccinations Will Be Only For Those Who Have Appointments For A Specific Date And Time

Opening the Brazos Center to coronavirus vaccinations to people who have appointments has been delayed until the week after next.

When the Brazos Center starts hosting vaccinations, it will be only for those with appointments that have a specific date and time.

Brazos County’s communications officer Barbara Smith shared the following experience from Friday morning in this e-mail:

As I was leaving the Brazos Center this morning, two ladies stopped me in the parking lot and asked if they were in the right place to get their COVID vaccine. They said they heard it on the news. I know people tend to hear what they want to… Brazos Center… COVID vaccine… and they sometimes fill in the rest. When I told them they had to be registered for a vaccine first, they said they HAD registered for one, and now they were showing up to get it. I think there needs to be some clarification that the Brazos Center will not be a “just show up” location. They will receive a specific date and time for their vaccines… it will be by appointment only.

Brazos County’s pandemic response coordinator, retired sheriff’s office chief deputy Jim Stewart, says the delay in using the Brazos Center was due to not knowing if vaccine will be available.

Stewart says they are “working on a one stop registration system”, where residents “will actually register with us (the county).”

Until then, Stewart says “don’t sign up and then show up at the Brazos Center. Sign up and wait to be contacted and one of the hospitals will direct you where to go and when.”

