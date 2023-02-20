Construction Crew Damages Natural Gas Line Along Texas Avenue In College Station

A College Station neighborhood of residents and businesses, along with motorists, were all impacted by a damaged natural gas line on Monday.

An Atmos Energy spokesman tells WTAW News that a private construction crew not associated with to Atmos hit the natural gas line on Texas Avenue near Richards Street…which is between Holleman and Manuel.

The Atmos spokesman said as a precautionary measure, there was an evacuation of multiple businesses and residents while an Atmos crew repaired the gas line.

Additionally, the Atmos spokesman also stated “The most common cause of outside natural gas leaks is digging or construction that disturbs natural gas pipelines. If you nick, scrape, or dent a natural gas pipeline, call 911 and then call Atmos Energy’s emergency number at 866-322-8667 so we can inspect the pipeline and make any needed repairs. Even minor damage can weaken a pipeline and lead to a future leak. For more information about digging safely, please visit https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/call-811-before-you-dig. Call 811 at least three business days before digging to have underground utilities marked. It’s free, it’s safe, and it’s required by law.”