Constantinou Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Story by Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Texas A&M football’s Nik Constantinou was selected to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced Wednesday morning. The award annually honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.

Constantinou is entering his third year as the Aggies’ primary punter, having appeared in all 22 games through his first two seasons. The Melbourne, Australia, native led the SEC and ranked in the top 10 nationally, averaging 46.61 yards per punt as a sophomore. Constantinou, who recently earned Preseason All-SEC First Team honors, sent 19 punts 50-plus yards and landed 22 inside the 20 a year ago. A semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2020, he earned All-SEC First Team honors from the Associated Press and was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the league’s coaches in 2021.

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times a punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.