Congressman Pete Sessions of Waco (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about metal detectors being placed at the Capitol, the 25th amendment, what is happening in Congress today, his vote on impeaching President Donald Trump, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

