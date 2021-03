Congressman Pete Sessions of Waco (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Governor Abbott’s executive order lifting the mask mandate and opening Texas, he explains H.R. 1, discusses the possibility of a wealth tax, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

