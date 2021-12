Congressman Pete Sessions of Waco visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia December 22, 2021 about his reaction to recent testimony from the Federal Reserve chairman before the House financial services committee, his reaction to Senator Joe Manchin’s opposition to Build Back Better, and the prospects for Build Back Better returning in 2022.

Listen to “Congressman Pete Sessions on The Infomaniacs, December 22 2021” on Spreaker.