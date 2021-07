Congressman Pete Sessions of Waco (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the committee investigating the January 6th capital riot, the Texas democrats who traveled to Washington D.C., voting integrity, his upcoming healthcare town hall for veterans, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

