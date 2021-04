Congressman Pete Sessions of Waco (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the verdict in the George Floyd case, the possibility of Washington D.C. becoming a state, race being used as a factor in political issues, the need for rain, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

