Congressman Michael McCaul, whose district includes Brazos, Grimes, Madison, Burleson, and Washington counties, visited with Scott DeLucia on The Infomaniacs on August 18, 2023.

Topics include an update on the CHIPS Act, Texas A&M’s involvement in the development of computer chips, observations two years after the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the future of more federal money going to Ukraine, observations about criminal charges against Hunter Biden and Donald Trump, his opposition to eminent domain for the Texas Central high speed train project, and efforts to increase passenger air service to Easterwood Airport.

Listen to “Congressman Michael McCaul visits The Infomaniacs, August 18, 2023” on Spreaker.