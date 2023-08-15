Congressman Michael McCaul Posts Opposition To Texas Central/Amtrak Partnership On Social Media

The latest opponent to the partnership of Texas Central and Amtrak to build a high speed passenger train between Dallas and Houston is congressman Michael McCaul.

McCaul’s district includes Grimes and Madison counties, which are in the path of the proposed bullet train.

McCaul posted on his Twitter/X account Tuesday that “The potential partnership between Amtrak & Texas Central is a troubling announcement for Texas communities & landowners whose rights would be trampled if this project were to advance. This poorly run project has been disorganized, overbudget, & behind schedule from the start.”

McCaul also says “Americans should not be left footing the bill. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress to ensure that Texas landowners’ rights are respected and Americans aren’t forced to fund a project that that has shown no signs of success.”