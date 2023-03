Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about getting information about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, why it is important, last week’s drone attack, weapons in Belarus, the situation in Taiwan, TikTok, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

