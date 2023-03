Congressman Michael McCaul of Austin (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about opening his flagship office in Century Square, testimony about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, China’s actions and relationships with other countries, Taiwan, economic development in Texas, the Russian jet and United States drone situation, bank failures, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

