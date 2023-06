Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Anthony Blinken’s trip to China, global issues, Chinese immigrants being stopped at our borders, Iran in the nuclear discussion, money for Texas A&M’s hypersonic research, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Listen to “Congressman Michael McCaul on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.