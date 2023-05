Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his favorite BBQ, Antony Blinken, the fight against Fentanyl, what happens after asylum seekers cross the border, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Listen to “Congressman Michael McCaul on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.