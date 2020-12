Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about pandemic relief bill that was recently passed, how the Biden administration will impact the energy industry, what Washington should do to control big companies taking over, term limits, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

