Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the possibility of more coronavirus aid, reducing unemployment benefits, Texas’s $11.6 billion shortfall, reopening schools in the fall, and more during his weekly Washington update on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Listen to “Congressman Bill Flores on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.