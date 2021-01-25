Completion In Sight For Highway 105 Bridge Project That Started In 2014

The end is in sight for finishing new bridges on Highway 105 west of Navasota.

What began as a more than $23 million dollar project in May of 2014 grew to more than $33 million.

Contributing to construction delays was flooding from record rainfall in 2016 and Hurricane Harvey the following year.

The Bryan TxDOT office has announced traffic will move to new bridges over the Brazos and Navasota rivers and Coles Creek at the end of February.

Before that, there will be nighttime lane closures starting Monday night for lead abatement on the current Brazos River bridge ahead of its future demolition.

TxDOT expects demolition and completing tie-ins to the new bridges will take several months to finish.