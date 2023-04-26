Community Foundation Of The Brazos Valley’s Tribute Luncheon Also Includes A 20th Anniversary Update

The 20th anniversary of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley (CFBV) was recognized during Tuesday’s annual tribute luncheon.

Foundation president Patricia Gerling said more than $5 million dollars has been distributed and there are more than 120 charitable endowments with assets of more than $11 million dollars.

This year’s luncheon recognized Phoebe Watts, Gina and Bill Flores, and Ben Downs.

Click below to hear comments from the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley’s tribute luncheon that was held April 25, 2023. Speakers are Patricia Gerling, Watts, who was introduced by her son Byron Soules, Gina and Bill Flores, who were introduced by their son John Flores, and Ben Downs, who was introduced by Glen Brewer.

Listen to “Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley's 2023 Tribute Luncheon” on Spreaker.