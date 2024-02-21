Community Foundation Of The Brazos Valley Announces Honorees At The 2024 Celebration Of Philanthropy Tribute Luncheon

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley (CFBV) announces honorees for this year’s celebration of philanthropy tribute luncheon.

John Anderson, Amber and Hunter Goodwin, and Lorraine and Chuck Hermann are being recognized for what a CFBV news release says are “their selfless service, giving hearts and generosity.” The news release also says this year’s recipients “have committed their lives to service and the betterment of our community—through countless hours of serving and supporting nonprofits and causes throughout our cities and beyond.”

The foundation will also present its annual community champion award, which “celebrates businesses, organizations, civic groups, and others who, in a significant way, actively impact our community through their support of Brazos Valley nonprofits.” This year’s recipient, Mark Sykes, “has photographed and created artistic portraits of 35 luncheon honorees with no compensation.”

The 19th annual fundraising event is Tuesday, April 23, at 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton.

Click HERE to be directed to the CFBV webpage for more information and to make reservations.