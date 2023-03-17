Community Foundation Of The Brazos Valley Announces 2023 Celebration Of Philanthropy Honorees

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley (CFBV) has set the date for its 18th celebration of philanthropy tribute luncheon.

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley’s annual Tribute Luncheon Celebration of Philanthropy will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton.

For 18 years, the Community Foundation has set aside one day of the year to celebrate philanthropy and honor community servants for their selfless service, giving hearts and generosity. This year’s luncheon is sponsored by Briaud Financial Advisors and will salute the following community philanthropists: Phoebe Watts, Gina and Bill Flores, and Ben Downs. These individuals have committed their lives to service and to the betterment of our community—through countless hours of serving and supporting nonprofits and causes throughout our cities and beyond. The luncheon will feature video tributes honoring each of the honorees, recognition of the Foundation’s 2023 Community Champion, and the 2nd annual “Philanthropist of the Day” raffle donation.

This annual Celebration of Philanthropy celebrates community giving by honoring the giving hearts of community philanthropists for their selfless service, giving hearts and generosity within our community. The tribute serves as a fitting opportunity to recognize their collective impact on countless charities and nonprofit organizations—enhancing the quality of life where we live and work. In addition to honoring philanthropists, this luncheon raises important funding to support the administrative operations of a vibrant Community Foundation.

Debbie Brooks at Postoak Florist is being recognized by the Foundation with the 2023 Community Champion Award. This award celebrates businesses, organizations, civic groups, and others who, in a significant way, actively impact our community through their support of Brazos Valley nonprofits. Postoak Florist is an ardent advocate for community nonprofits, having provided thousands of dollars of in-kind floral donations to countless nonprofit and philanthropic community events. Prior recipients of this award include KBTX Media and The Eagle.

Last year, the Foundation created a unique “luncheon giving circle” by inviting attendees to purchase a raffle opportunity to be recognized as the “Philanthropist of the Day.” The raffle was a phenomenal success, and this year the Foundation is making the prize even greater. Luncheon attendees are invited to purchase tickets for $20 each or 6 for $100, with luncheon attendees vying for recognition as the “Philanthropist of the Day.” The “Philanthropist of the Day” will join the Foundation in creating a $15,000 charitable endowment at the Foundation to benefit the “Philanthropist’s” nonprofit of choice. The designated nonprofit will receive an annual grant from the endowment and will enjoy a “forever gift” as a result of the generosity of this year’s Philanthropist of the Day. Last year’s Philanthropist of the Day was Dr. Jesse Parr, and he joined the Foundation in making a $3,500 grant to Voices for Children.

Tribute Luncheon table sponsorships are available for $2,500 and $1,500. A unique Community Giving sponsor-ship provides luncheon reservations for 2 with reserved seating. Individual luncheon reservations are $75. If you or your business is interested in purchasing a sponsorship or luncheon reservation contact Patricia Gerling at 979.589.4305 or president@cfbv.org. The deadline for reservations is April 14.

The Tribute Luncheon is a special time of celebrating incredible individuals in our community. Please join us on April 25, as the community is unified in this annual celebration of philanthropy.

About the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley: Established in 2003, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley serves as your trusted partner in philanthropy. The Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves by partnering with donors and businesses to establish charitable endowment funds that provide long-term support for nonprofit organizations and community needs. With over $11.4+M in assets under management, the Foundation has in-vested more than $5M in grants and scholarships to support local causes that change lives and impact the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.cfbv.org or call us at 979.589.4305