Comments Made About College Station Police By A Member Of The Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Draws Reaction From The Police Chief And A City Councilman

Comments about the College Station police department from a member of the Texas A&M system board of regents resulted in a statement from the police chief and a member of the College Station city council.

Regent Jay Graham of Houston said during Wednesday’s business meeting that he “definitely know College Station PD has told me personally they kinda assume our students are guilty when they pull ’em over because they are students. And so I was told by one of their sergeants that they got drugs, they got alcohol, they’re a student. And so they question and they push and they try to get ’em to volunteer to let them look into their car.”

On Thursday, CSPD chief Billy Couch released a statement saying “the matter” is being investigated and that “It is our responsibility to enforce the laws of the state, and we will enforce these laws equally, without prejudice, fairly, and transparently.”

On Friday, College Station councilman William Wright told listeners on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs that what Graham said “to a certain extent was irresponsible, especially in a public forum” and “that it’s borderline insulting to the people that put their lives on the line every day to protect the citizens to say that they’re going to go have prejudice towards someone just because they look like they’re a student.”

