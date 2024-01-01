Comments From Texas A&M’s President On Complying With Senate Bill 17 And Other Topics

Before Texas A&M went on Christmas break, president Mark Welsh posted an update on his website that included updates on projects that he either initiated or inherited.

As to the latter, Welsh said A&M will be in compliance with the new state law on January 1 (senate bill 17) that prohibits offices of diversity, equity, and inclusion…or D-E-I.

Welsh also wrote that those with questions about federal and state laws to reach out to their supervisor or contact A&M’s division of risk, ethics, and compliance.

The same day he issued his update, he was asked by a reporter during a statewide news conference about that topic.

Another topic that Welsh wrote in his update that was brought up during a statewide news conference, was his study of A&M’s capacity to meet its mission.

Welsh wrote that A&M’s space allocation study was split into two parts. Welsh said as a survey unfolded, it became apparent that some areas simply needed more time to review and propose alternative plans to accommodate different units and their respective teams. Part one, which includes proposed solutions for student study space on West Campus, has shared with the president’s cabinet and deans for comment. Welsh anticipated receiving part two before the end of December. And before the start of the holiday break, Welsh planned to finalize who would participate in his capacity and student experience studies. Participants were nominated by Welsh’s cabinet, deans, and unidentified faculty, staff, and student groups.

Welsh finished his website post by thanking the university community for its efforts to bring great momentum. And Welsh wrote that he is excited to see what the new year will bring.

And a topic that Welsh brought up during a statewide news conference that was not in his online message, dealt with the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Click below to hear comments from Mark Welsh during a statewide news conference on December 13, 2023.

Listen to “Comments from Texas A&M's president on complying with senate bill 17 and other topics” on Spreaker.