Colts recover another late fumble, beat Texans 27-20

By MICHAEL MAROT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Philip Rivers found Zach Pascal for a tiebreaking TD pass with 1:47 left and the Colts defense recovered a fumble in the end zone with 19 seconds remaining to seal a 27-20 victory over Houston. It was almost the exact same scenario that played out when these teams met two weeks ago. Indy jumped on a bad snap to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to win that one. Indy has now won three straight overall and remains atop the AFC South. Houston has lost three in a row.