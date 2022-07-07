Collision Involving A Pickup And A Semi Kills One Child And Injuries Four More Members Of A Leon County Family

A ten year old boy from Marquez died and his mother, a brother, and two sisters sustained serious injuries in a crash near Jewett Wednesday during the noon hour.

The Jewett volunteer fire department posted on its Facebook page that the collision of a pickup truck and a semi was on Highway 79 in front of the Nucor Steel plant.

DPS reports the collision was after the northbound semi failed to yield the right of way to the southbound pickup.

The name of the youngster who died was not released. His siblings and his mother were taken to hospitals in Bryan and Dallas.

The driver of the semi was not injured.