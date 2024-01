There was a crash involving a Bryan fire department command vehicle Wednesday night north of the downtown area.

A BFD spokesman tells WTAW News that a firefighter went to the hospital where they were treated for undisclosed injuries and was released.

No one else was hurt.

The BFD spokesman says the firefighter was responding red light and siren to a 9-1-1 call when the modified pickup and another vehicle.

Bryan police report the crash was on North Sims between 15th and 16th Streets.