Collin Klein Named Texas A&M Football Offensive Coordinator

Credit to

Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko announced the hiring of Collin Klein as the new Aggie offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Klein spent the previous seven seasons at his alma mater Kansas State where he served as the offensive coordinator (2022-23) and quarterbacks coach (2017-23). As a player, Klein finished as a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist behind Aggie Johnny Manziel.

Klein orchestrated one of the nation’s highest scoring offenses in 2023, including a nation-leading 78.7-percent touchdown conversion rate in the red zone. His offense ranked in the top 25 in numerous categories, including No. 8 in 3rd down conversions (.494), No. 10 in scoring offense (37.8 ppg), No. 13 in rushing offense (198.7 ypg) and No. 23 in total offense (446.1 ypg). His offense surpassed the 400-plus yard total in seven games, including five games of 450-plus yards.

In 2022, Klein made an immediate impact in his first full season as offensive coordinator as he directed Kansas State to a Big 12 title. The Wildcats’ rushing attack benefited the most, ranking 15th-best in the nation with 208.3 rushing yards per game, an improvement of 45.9 yards per game from the 2021 season. That season he sparked an offense which ranked No. 76 in scoring offense in 2021 (27.5 ppg) to No. 36 in the country scoring 32.3 points per game.

Klein began his post-collegiate journey as an assistant director of recruiting operations and defensive quality control coach at K-State in 2014 before serving as an offensive graduate assistant the following season. He secured his first coaching position at Northern Iowa as the quarterbacks coach in 2016, before returning to his alma mater in 2017.

As a starting quarterback he led the Wildcats to a 21-5 record in 2011 and 2012, which was highlighted with a No. 1 national ranking, Big 12 Championship and Fiesta Bowl berth in 2012, as well as winning the Johnny Unitas Award.

Klein earned his undergraduate degree from Kansas State in December 2011 in business financial services and controllership, later receiving his master’s degree in academic advising in December 2019. Klein and his wife, Shalin, have three sons, Beric, Rhett and Trek, and one daughter, Briar.